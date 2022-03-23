Russia will lose status of party to ECHR from September 16

PARIS (TASS): Russia from September 16 will cease to be one of the participants in the European Convention on Human Rights. This was announced on Wednesday at the secretariat of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

“The Russian Federation will cease to be a party to the European Convention on Human Rights from September 16, 2022,” the court said.

The ECHR believes that the court thus retains until September 16 its jurisdiction to consider all applications relating to Russia’s possible violations of this convention.

At the same time, the court announced that it “cancels the restrictions imposed earlier by the President of the ECtHR on March 16 on the consideration of cases related to Russia.”

On March 16, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to terminate Russia’s powers in the organization. On the same day, the European Court of Human Rights decided to suspend consideration of all complaints against the Russian Federation. On Tuesday, the Russian government notified Council of Europe Secretary General Maria Pejcinovic-Buric of its withdrawal from the organization and its intention to denounce the European Convention on Human Rights.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with RBC TV that Russia is working to ensure that withdrawal from the Council of Europe and the European Convention on Human Rights does not affect the rights of its citizens. He pointed to constitutional guarantees, as well as guarantees that follow from international conventions in which Russia participates.

In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the Council of Europe has actually lost its multi-sectoral nature, turning into a structure for the aggressive imposition of a neoliberal approach to human rights.

