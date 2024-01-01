Russia will pay Iran atleast $2 billion for production of Shahed drone

IRAN (Iran Observer): In a significant development underscoring the burgeoning ties between Russia and Iran, leaked documents reveal a lucrative agreement between the two nations. Russia has reportedly pledged to pay Iran a substantial sum of at least $2 billion for the production of 6,000 units of the Shahed drone family over a period of 2.5 years. This collaboration is set to take place at the Alabuga factory, marking a notable milestone in the transfer of advanced technology and software from Iran to Russia. What makes this deal particularly intriguing is the mode of payment: according to the leaked documents, the transaction will be conducted in gold, highlighting the gravity and confidentiality surrounding this agreement.