NEW YORK (TASS): On Friday, Russia will circulate to the UN new data on the work carried out in Ukraine in the military-biological sphere. This was stated to journalists by Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Repres-entative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

“We have distributed documentary evidence received by our Department of Defense as official documents of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly. The letters were distributed on March 11, 18 and 29. Today we will send a new letter,” he said.

Polyansky said that Russia will hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on April 6 to discuss military biological activity in various parts of the world.

“We intend to hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on the “Arria formula” on April 6 at 10 am New York time to discuss the wide range of threats to international peace and security posed by military biological activity around the world. The scale will be somewhat wider, than Ukraine,” he said.

Polyansky added that independent experts on biological weapons will take part in the event.

