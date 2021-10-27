Russian and US diplomats discuss Sudan

MOSCOW (TASS): The Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman, during which he pointed out the inadmissibility of external interference in the affairs of Sudan.

“During the conversation, the latest development of events in the Republic of Sudan was discussed. The Russian side emphasized the need for an early stabilization of the situation, the settlement of existing inter-Sudanese contradictions through an inclusive dialogue with the participation of all political forces in the interests of achieving national accord and solving urgent socio-economic problems of Sudan,” said in the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“At the same time, the inadmissibility of external interference in the internal affairs of this country was emphasized,” the ministry stressed.

Moscow also confirmed its readiness to continue to provide all-round assistance to the friendly Sudanese people, the Russian diplomatic service noted.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the American side.