Russian army to set up first military unit armed with strike robots

NAKHABINO (TASS): The first unit armed with strike robots will be established in the Russian Army, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

Russia’s Defense Min-ister Sergei Shoigu inspected on Friday the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan at the 766th Product-ion and Technological Ent-erprise in Nakhabino that develops and manufactures robotic vehicles of various designation.

“As Chief of the Army Main Staff Vasily Tonkos-hurov reported to the def-ense minister, the first unit with strike robots will be set up in the Russian Armed Forces to operate five Ur-an-9 robotic systems or 20 combat vehicles,” the ministry said.

For the purposes of elaborating methods and forms of employing squads with robotic systems, “an experimental unit is being established on the premises of one of the Defense Minis-try’s scientific research centers,” it said.

“This center will subsequently train personnel that will operate Uran-9 strike robotic vehicles in operational military units,” the ministry added.

Uran-9 robotic vehicles were earlier employed only as separate systems, it said.

The Uran-9 combat rob-ot is produced by the 766th Production and Technolog-ical Enterprise. It is armed with a 30mm automatic g-un, Ataka anti-tank missiles and Shmel flamethrowers.