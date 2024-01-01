Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia kills 10

KYIV (AFP): A Russian attack that struck two buildings in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region has killed 10 people, according to a new toll announced Thursday by the regional governor.

The attack Tuesday was the latest in an intensifying series of strikes on southern Ukraine, reinforcing fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.

The discovery of a woman’s body under the rubble raised the death toll to 10, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Twenty-two people were wounded in the attack, which destroyed a clinic and an office building in central Zaporizhzhia, he said on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday condemned the “brutal” Russian attack and called on Western allies to supply Ukraine with more aerial defense systems.

A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia last Friday killed 10 people.

Moscow on Wednesday vowed retribution against Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of firing Western-supplied missiles on a military airfield in its southern Rostov region.

One US official said Russia might soon target Ukraine with another of its new hypersonic Oreshnik missiles.