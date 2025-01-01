Russian authorities bring in trains to fight oil depot fire

MOSCOW (Reuters): Authorities in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region brought in firefighting trains loaded with water on Saturday to help battle a blaze still raging at an oil depot following a Ukrainian drone attack.

Regional officials, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said four trains were drafted into the site at Kavkazskaya, where the fire first broke out last Tuesday.

Firefighters were tackling a fire still burning at one of the tanks at the site covering 1,250 sq. meters (13,500 square feet) while also trying to cool other equipment at the site.

The statement said 473 firefighters and 189 pieces of equipment were engaged in the operation.

On Friday, depressurization of the burning tank triggered an explosion and the release of burning oil.

Reports on Friday said the fire covered some 10,000 square meters.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said this week the attack amounted to a violation of a proposed ceasefire on energy sites in the more than three-year-old war, agreed between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

The accord fell short of a wider agreement that the US had sought, and which was accepted by Ukraine, for a blanket 30-day truce.