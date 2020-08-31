Russian, Belarusian top diplomats to meet on September 2

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to have talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, on September 2 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

“Talks between Russian and Belarusian top diplomats are expected to be held in Moscow on September 2,” she said.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the final results of Sunday’s voting, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes but refused to recognize the voting outcome. Shortly after the exit poll results were announced, mass protests broke out in the country to continue until now.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the Belarusian people is capable of resolving the current crisis on its own and calls on the Western nations to refrain from interfering into the situation.