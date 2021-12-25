Russian Black Sea fleet makes first inter-fleet passage in Mediterranean

SEVASTOPOL (TASS): A detachment of ships of the Black Sea Fleet (Black Sea Fleet) consisting of the Vs-evolod Bobrov logistic support ship and the Georgy Kurbatov mine defense sh-ip passed the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, making the first inter-fleet passage, the Black Sea Fleet press service reported on Saturday.

The squadron has reportedly begun a planned inter-naval crossing from the Baltic to the Black Sea. The ships passed the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea. “For the crews, this is the first inter-fleet passage, during which they will have to overcome more than 5 thousand nautical miles, and conduct a number of ship exercises in accordance with their mission,” the message says.

After returning to the main base of the Black Sea Fleet – Sevastopol – the cre-ws of the ships will carry out their maintenance and begin to perform tasks as intended in accordance wit-h the plan of activities of t-he troops of the fleet in the 2022 academic year.

The newest mine defense ship “Georgy Kurbatov” was accepted into the Black Sea Fleet in August 2021 and became the third ship of Project 12700 performing missions at the Black Sea Fleet. On the newest logistic support vessel Vsevolod Bobrov, the St. Andrew’s flag was also raised in August 2021 and it was accepted into the Black Sea Fleet.