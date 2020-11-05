Russian commandos arrive in Pakistan for joint drills

Bilal Afridi

RAWALPINDI: On Thursday, press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported that over 70 Russian special operations troops arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Friendship 2020 drills.

The official press statement remarked that, “The personnel of the Southern Military District arrived in Pakistan aboard an Il-76 military transport plane for participating in the Friendship 2020 joint Russian-Pakistani drills. The international drills involve over 70 servicemen of the special operations company of the Southern Military District’s 49th combined arms army, and also officers of the command headquarters.”

The officials have confirmed in the statement that, the drills will run at the Pakistani Army’s Tarbela special operations training ground and on the territory of the National Counterterrorism Center in Pabbi. In addition to this, the personnel from both countries will exchange experience and practice inter-operability in accomplishing a broad range of missions, in particular, eliminating illegal armed formations and conducting reconnaissance and search measures employing aircraft and technical reconnaissance capabilities, the statement runs.

On the other hand, the press release of ISPR confirmed that, the Russian Federation Special Forces’ contingent arrived in Pakistan for 2-week long joint exercise. The exercise was aimed at sharing both armies experiences in counter terrorism domain, said an ISPR press release.

Sky diving and hostage rescue operations would be the highlights of exercise DRUZHBA, it added.

Russian Federation Special Forces’ contingent arrived in Pakistan for 2 weeks long joint exercise DRUZHBA 5. The exercise is aimed at sharing both ar-mies’ experiences in counter terrorism domain. Sky d-iving & hostage rescue o-perations will be highlights of exercise, ISPR Tweeted.

Russian-Pakistani military drills have been held annually since 2016 alternately in each of the countries, the Russian press office underscored. Previously in September, a contingent of the Pakistani armed forces participated in the opening ceremony of the multinational military exercise titled “Kavkaz-2020” in Astrakhan, Russia.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Russia is also planning to build railroad next to China-Pakistan economic corridor and even connecting some Afghan cities to CPEC.