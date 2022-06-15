Russian crude oil and mandarin’s legacy

According to international media, Russia has surpassed Saudi Arabia to become India’s second-largest oil supplier, as refiners buy up Russian crude oil offered at a big discount following the war in Ukraine. After the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, India has taken a firm stance on its insistence on buying Russian oil despite the EU ban, as Moscow is selling its oil at an almost 30% discount. According to a report of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, India has become a significant importer of Russian crude oil, buying 18% of the country’s exports, up from roughly 1% prior in March this year. According to reports, a sharp rise had been observed in crude intake from Russia since the beginning of April which pushed Russia to the slot of second largest oil supplier to India after Iraq.

India, a close ally and a key Strategic partner of Washington, neither joined the United States on the issue of Ukraine nor backed American diplomacy against Russia, whereas it took advantage of the situation and ramped up its oil imports from Russian Federation before Russia’s invasion against Ukraine. Currently, India’s oil imports from Moscow had risen from 1 percent to more than 18 % over the past three months and New Delhi had imported over 13 million barrels of crude in three months as compared to 16 million barrels imports in the year 2021. According to reports, the US authorities have told the Indian government that it can buy oil products from Russian entities exempted from American sanction to satisfy its energy needs. While some circles suggest that India has devised a mechanism to settle trade with Russia without exposing itself to western sanctions and used alternative measures including payment in rupees to escape American sanctions. The US sanctions had granted a waiver for settling oil trade related payments with the Central Bank of Russia till June 24 and after the deadline the implementation of western sanctions with respect to SWIFT channel would be effective on the Russian energy sector.

According to experts, India has tactfully manipulated the situation in its favor, bypassed western sanctions and sailed successfully through the global energy crisis, earlier India purchased the S-400 Air Defense System from Russia and trashed American CAASTA legislation to the bin. On other hand, Pakistani Ministers did not make any serious effort to purchase cheap Russian crude oil, besides attracting global criticism of supporting Russian invasion due to a high-level visit to Moscow at a critical time. Although, previous government claimed to negotiate a purchase deal of Russian oil yet it has no proof of its claim, the current government is still pondering on the option over the past seven weeks which clearly illustrates its unwillingness to move on the subject.

In fact, Pakistani Political leadership had always relied on bureaucracy and institutional wisdom while deciding foreign policy, trade, bilateral or multilateral relations, whereas Bureaucrats mostly played the role of a mandarin and moved on assumptions, unreal apprehensions and devised national strategies based on foreign laws and reactions of other countries instead of projection of national interests, which always spoiled the Country. Therefore, political leaders must consult the institutional memory but practice their own wisdom to decide the fate of the country.