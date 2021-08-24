Russian defense firm to fulfil contract on delivering Tsirkon hypersonic missiles by 2025

KUBINKA (TASS): A contract on the delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to the Russian troops will be fulfilled by 2025, CEO and Chief Designer of the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building Alexander Leonov told TASS on Tuesday.

“The contract on Tsirkon missiles will be fulfilled by 2025. The missile has been standardized and can be used both from surface ships and submarines. The only difference is in the launcher used on surface ships or submarines,” he said on the sidelines of the Army 2021 international military-technical forum.

Russia’s Defense Ministry inked a deal with the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum earlier on Tuesday on the delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to the troops.

The Tsirkon multi-purpose hypersonic missile is designated to strike sea and ground targets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Tsirkon hypersonic missiles capable of flying at Mach 9 (nine times the speed of sound) and striking targets at over 1,000 km would go on combat alert soon.

Russia intends to outfit its submarines and surface ships with Tsirkon hypersonic missile systems.