Russian Defense Minister visits troops

MOSCOW (Monitoring Desk): Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will inspect the military units of the Southern Military District (YuVO) located in Rostov-on-Don, RIA Novosti reports .

“The head of the Russian military department will inspect a motorized rifle division, and will also hear a report from the commander of the Southern Military District on the implementation of combat training measures in formations and units deployed in the territory of the military district,” the department said.

In Rostov-on-Don, the minister will supervise the work to improve the social infrastructure of local garrisons, and also check the fulfillment of the state defense order by the aircraft building company Rostvertol.