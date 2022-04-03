Russian Defense Ministry denied Kyiv’s accusations of killing civilians in Bucha

MOSCOW (TASS): The Russian Defense Ministry denied accusations of the Kiev regime of allegedly killing civilians in the village of Bucha, Kiev region, calling photos and video footage from Bucha another production of the Kiev regime for Western media.

“All the photographs and video materials published by the Kiev regime, allegedly testifying to some kind of” crimes “of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha, Kiev region, are another provocation,” the military department said.

The ministry emphasized that “photos and video footage from Bucha are another production of the Kiev regime for the Western media, as it was in Mariupol with a maternity hospital, as well as in other cities.”

The servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces did not commit violent acts against the inhabitants of the settlement of Bucha while they were there, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“During the time this settlement was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions,” the ministry said.

They also noted that all the time while the city was under the control of the Russian armed forces, the southern outskirts of the city, including residential areas, were fired around the clock by Ukrainian troops from large-caliber artillery, tanks and multiple launch rocket systems.

The department noted that the inhabitants of Bucha freely moved around the city while it was under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

“All the time while the city was under the control of the Russian armed forces, and even more so after, until today, in Bucha, local residents freely moved around the city and used cellular communications,” the military department noted.

The Ministry of Defense stressed that Russian servicemen delivered 452 tons of humanitarian aid to the settlements of the Kiev region. The Russian armed forces completely left the village of Bucha in the Kiev region on March 30, while “evidence of crimes” appeared only on the fourth day, when SBU officers arrived in the city, the Ministry of Defense noted.

“We would like to especially note that all Russian units completely left Bucha on March 30, the day after the face-to-face round of ta-lks between Russia and Uk-raine in Turkey. there is no Russian military, but he did not even mention any local residents shot in the streets with their hands tied,” the department said.

