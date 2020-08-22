Russian Defense Ministry to Introduce 3 New Competitions to Int’l Army Games

MOSCOW (Agencies): The annual International Army Games will feature three new competitions beginning from the 2021 edition, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday. “For two weeks, 156 teams from 32 countries will be showcasing mastery and professional skills on the ranges of five countries.

The program includes 30 competitions. Additionally, we will unveil three new competitions which we will begin having beginning next year,” Shoigu said at a ministerial meeting. The three novel competitions will include tactical shooting, a complex obstacle course with fire tasks and a competition for military topographic specialists. Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, a sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others. Army 2020 is the games’ sixth edition, scheduled to begin this Sunday and run through September 5.