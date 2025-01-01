Russian delegation arrives in Syria for talks: Russian media

MOSCOW (Agencies): A Russian government delegation has arrived in Damascus for the first time since Moscow’s ally president Bashar al-Assad was toppled, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The delegation, which is expected to hold talks with Syria’s new rulers, includes Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Alexander Lavrentiev, the Kremlin’s special envoy for Syria.

Russia, which granted al-Assad refuge, is hoping to retain its two bases in Syria – a naval base in Tartous and the Hmeimim air base near the port city of Latakia.

Russia was a longtime ally of al-Assad. It intervened militarily to help him recapture territory from the opposition during the more than decade-long war that erupted in 2011 after al-Assad’s brutal crackdown of peaceful protests against his rule.

But a lightning opposition offensive late last year pushed al-Assad to flee Damascus in December – first to the Hmeimim air base in then to Moscow.

Days later, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Bogdanov as saying that Russia’s contacts with “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” – the opposition group that spearheaded the offensive that ousted al-Assad – were “proceeding in constructive fashion.”

Syria’s new administration this month canceled a contract with Russian firm STG Stroytransgaz to manage and operate the Tartous port, according to three Syrian businessmen and media reports.

The contract had been signed under al-Assad.

Syria’s interim defense minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, told Reuters in an interview in Damascus this month that negotiations were underway with Russia to determine the nature of the future relationship between the two states.

“We as a state are committed to the agreements that were present in the past but there may be some amendments in the negotiations that would achieve Syria’s interests,” Abu Qasra said.