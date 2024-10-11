Russian delegation visits PNCA; admires art works

ISLAMABAD (APP): A distinguished Russian delegation during its visit to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday expressed their admiration for the creativity and cultural depth embodied in the art works of Pakistani artists displayed at different galleries.

The delegation was led by Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Ms. Valentina Matvienko.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Director Publications Research and Reference (PRR), Dr. Bilal Karim, along with PNCA officers, including Designer Visual Arts Division (VAD), Saba Zia, who guided the delegation during a tour of the Council’s galleries.

The delegation had the opportunity to experience a diverse array of Pakistani art, particularly showcasing impressive artwork of masters and modern masters.

During this visit, both sides engaged in meaningful discussions on shared interests and potential collaborations in arts and culture, further strengthening the cultural ties between Pakistan and Russia.

Director PRR, Dr. Bilal Karim, and Designer VAD, Saba Zia, expressed their gratitude for the visit and presented an overview of PNCA’s key initiatives and achievements. To commemorate the occasion, PNCA presented the delegation with cultural books as a token of friendship and mutual respect. This visit marks an encouraging step toward cultural exchange and cooperation, and PNCA remains committed to fostering strong artistic connections on an international scale.