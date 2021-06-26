Russian Deputy FM says he plans to meet with US Ambassador

MOSCOW (RFE/RL): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said he plans to meet soon with U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who returned to Moscow this week after two months away from the post.

“Next week, I will hold a meeting with Ambassador Sullivan,” Ryabkov told TASS on June 26. “Of course, the main issues include normalizing the work of Russian missions in the United States and U.S. missions in Russia.”

Ryabkov also said the two sides were already following up on recent agreements to cooperate on cybersecurity issues, with the aim of beginning “full-fledged and all-embracing dialogue.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin announced after their June 16 summit in Geneva that ambassadors who were part of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions in April would return to their missions in a bid to lower tensions.

Sullivan, who was recalled to Washington for consultations in April amid souring relations with Moscow, returned to his post on June 24 and tweeted his intention to work with Russia “on our goal of a stable and predictable relationship.”

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, who was recalled in March, returned to the United States on June 20.