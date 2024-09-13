Russian Deputy PM, COAS discuss ties

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI / ISLAMABAD: Mr. Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, paid a courtesy call on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters. During their meeting, they engaged in productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering traditional defence ties with Russia. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen security and defence cooperation in multiple domains.

The visiting dignitary praised the Pakistan Armed Forces’ pivotal role in combating terrorism and their tireless efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on Wednesday agreed to maintain collaboration in multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During the delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides reviewed the full range of bilateral cooperation and committed to strengthening dialogue and collaboration in trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology, and education. Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk’s visit is taking place in pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin on transforming bilateral relations into a solid, mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for bilateral cooperation in economy and trade at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.