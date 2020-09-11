Russian diplomat discusses intra-Palestinian meeting with Hamas

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in a phone call discussed with senior member of Hamas Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook the possibility of holding an intra-Palestinian meeting in Moscow and strengthening of bilateral ties, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement on the results of the conversation made public on Friday.

“The discussion focused on further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Palestinian ties including planned contacts and the possibility of holding a joint Palestinian meeting in Moscow,” the ministry noted.

Additionally, the sides discussed the results of a meeting with the participation of leaders of all main Palestinian parties and movements held on September 3.

“The importance and relevance of this event were emphasized in the context of the task of the soonest restoration of Palestinian national unity in the interests of implementation of the lawful rights of Palestinian people to establish their own independent state,” the Foreign Ministry pointed out.

The phone conversation was initiated by the Palestinian side.

On Wednesday, the senior diplomat reported that the intra-Palestinian meeting may take place in the Russian capital in about a month and a half or two months.

In February 2019, Moscow hosted the previous intra-Palestinian meeting that brought together 12 main Palestinian parties and movements, including Fatah and Hamas.