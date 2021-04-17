Russian diplomat, UN envoy discuss roadmap for Libya

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in a phone call with UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis focused on the implementation of the roadmap aimed at resolving the Libya crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“In light of results of the visit paid by Chairman of Libya’s Government of National Unity Abdel Dbeiba to Moscow on April 15-16, the conversation continued a detailed exchange of views on the current situation in Libya with an emphasis on the implementation of the roadmap for settlement approved by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in November 2020, including the nationwide elections scheduled for December 24, 2021,” the statement says.

The foreign ministry added that the talks touched upon “the significance of further coordination of the world community’s efforts, with the central role of the United Nations, so as to take Libya out of the protracted internal political crisis at the soonest possible time in accordance with the conclusions of the Berlin international conference and Resolution 2510 of the UN Security Council.”.