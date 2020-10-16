Russian DM summon US defense attaché over false statements

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: Russian Defense Ministry (DM) took notice of the allegations put by US Defense Attaché in Kiev Brittany Steward.

On Wednesday; US Defense Attaché Stewart congratulated Ukrainian servicemen on Ukraine’s Defender Day.

In her Ukrainian-language video address posted on the US embassy’s Facebook account, she said her country was giving credit to those who “continue to take selfless efforts to defend Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic course and its borders amid ongoing Russian aggression.”

She also thanked them for “self-denial” and pledged that the United States would continue to be Ukraine’s “unbreakable partner.”

In addition to this, US Defense Attache highlighted the “Russian Aggression” in Ukraine and on its people.

The Russian Defense Ministry took notice of the statements made by US Defense Attache. The Russian Defense Ministry has casted the accusations as mere false stories. The ministry further added that, such statements will only push Ukrainian side towards the use of force to resolve the conflict in Donbass. In addition to this, the Russian Defense Ministry has also note that the statements give by Stewart’s are contradicting to Pentagon’s declarations about commitment to peaceful settlement in Ukraine as the only alternative.

According to the official press release of Russian Defense Ministry summoned the US Defense Attache in Moscow and have demanded explanation on the matter.

The ministry has also put forward their narrative about the matter. According to the official statement, “It was pointed to the American side that the above mentioned statement is based on false allegations, is of provocative nature and pushes the Ukrainian side towards a forceful solution to the internal conflict in Donbass,” the ministry said.