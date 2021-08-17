Russian economy and Gina’s Brush

The US Department of Commerce has launched an investigation into the conformity of the Russian economy to the market status. According to the Federal Register, an official publication of the US government, US importers approached the Department of Commerce regarding issues about the fair value of the Urea-ammonia mixture supplied from Russia. Therefore, Secretary of Commerce Gina Marie Raimondo ordered the process to launch an investigation about the background of an anti-dumping analysis of the supply of ammonium nitrate (liquid nitrogen fertilizer) from Russia. US authorities claimed that they had been provided with sufficient evidence to ascertain whether Russia should continue to be viewed as a market economy country for the purposes of the anti-dumping duty law or otherwise. The Russian economy was recognized as a market economy by the US during 2002. Presently, the US Department of Commerce has told the country’s importers, businesses, and other stakeholders to provide maximum data pertaining to the issue which may help the government to decide the case. As said the US Tariff Act 1930 provides a basis to the government to ascertain the status of Market Economy for a country. The Russian government has accused the US and EU for using unfair anti-dumping practices to affect its exports to their countries.

According to Russian Scholars, the anti-dumping policy is an instrument of protection of domestic producers or to halt the import of foreign products. According to Moscow based National Research University Higher School of Economics, Russian exporters are facing significant barriers to trade in foreign Markets especially in the United States and EU in the form of anti-dumping measures in the case of non-fuel exports such as steel and fertilizers. The experts urged the Russian government to take the case to WTO, US Court of International Trade (USCIT) or EU General Court because subject foreign law results in the loss of $ 3 billion to Russian exporters annually. While supporting this suggestion, Russian experts refer to the WTO arbitration ruling in the favor of Russia regarding the natural gas adjustment in August 2020. However, the US Department of Commerce has kicked off its investigations and likely will end up hammering down on Russian imports to the US in the days to come.