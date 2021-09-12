Russian election and US factor

The Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova has said that the servers and technical support for the application of “Smart Voting” is mainly from the United States. Maria claimed to have irrefutable evidence of violations of Russian law by American digital giants. She said that the United States supports the “Smart Voting” project, and its developers are somehow connected with the Pentagon. According to Maria, yesterday’s visit of the American Ambassador, John Sullivan, to the Russian Foreign Ministry was connected precisely with Washington’s interference in the internal affairs of Russia, in particular in the upcoming elections to the State Duma. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president also repeated similar allegations against the US and said that there is no doubt about attempts to interfere in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Russian Federation from the outside. The Russian government warned foreign IT companies against interfering in the elections to the State Duma. Earlier, a Moscow Arbitration Court ruled to ban Google and Yandex from displaying a link to Smart Voting application in search results. Yandex complied with the court’s decision whereas Google did not abide by it.

Presently, the elections to the State Duma (Russia parliament) and regional and Municipal administrations will be held across the country from 17 to 19 September. The fear of western interference in the Russian electoral process is rapidly growing among the ranks of Putin’s comrades as the upcoming election campaign is taking momentum across the country. A newly introduced internet application “Smart Voting” became a highly contentious item between the Putin government, its domestic political rivals, and western opponents particularly the United States. Presently, Russia is looking at its face in clear water while putting strings into the US Presidential elections of 2016 and 2020. The difference lies here, that the United States started crying after being beaten by the enemy while Russia took a preemptive approach and made hue and cry before meeting the destiny. However, it is suggestable to Putin and his associates, to demonstrate patience because no Police registers FIR before occurrence of assault.