Russian embassy did not receive notifications from Turkey on the closure of straits

ANKARA (RIA Novosti): The Russian Embassy in Turkey did not receive notifications about the closure of the straits for the passage of Russian warships.

Volodymyr Zelensky published a statement on Saturday on the topic of banning the passage of Russian ships through the straits in Turkey, without indicating whether such a decision was made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan or not, there is no confirmation from the Turkish side at the moment.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambass-ador to Turkey Vasily Bon-dar said that Kiev demands Ankara to close the straits for Russian ships. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey can close the Bosporus and Dardanelles for the passage of Russian warships, but the Russian side will have the right to return its fleet to the base.

“The embassy has not received any official notifications from the Turkish side regarding the closure of the straits for Russian warships,” the diplomatic mission told RIA Novosti.

The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936. It preserves the freedom of passage through the straits for merchant ships both in peacetime and in wartime, but the regimes are different for everyone.

At the same time, the document limits the stay in the Black Sea of warships of non-Black Sea states for a period of three weeks. In emergency situations, Tur-key has the right to prohibit or restrict the passage of the military through the Bo-sphorus and Dardanelles.