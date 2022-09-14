Russian Embassy in Kabul suspends services

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Russian embassy in Kabul, the Afghan capital, has stopped all consular services, including the issuance of visas and other documents, according to a statement released.

According to a message posted on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel, which announced the suspension of the consular services and visa issuance, requesting the applicants not to visit the embassy “until further notice.”

“We are working on options for issuing documents accepted. No new applications are accepted, no consular services are provided, no new visas are issued,” the Russian embassy’s statement reads.

According to the statement, Russian citizens in Afghanistan are also requested to call the consular support line in cases of emergency.

Two members of the Russian diplomatic mission were killed after an explosive device was detonated by an unidentified insurgent early on September 5.

The explosion took place at the entrance of the Russian embassy, near the consular department in Kabul on Darulaman road also inflicting 10 other civilian casualties.

Strict security measures have been taken as a result of the deadly bomb attack on the Russian embassy, according to Zamir Kabulov, quoted by the TASS news agency.

