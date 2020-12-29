Russian Envoy blames Trump administration, for worsening U.S-China ties

F.P Report

BEIJING: Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov has blamed Trump administration for worsening U.S-China ties. While talking in a news conference the Russian envoy stated that, United States’ relations with Russia and China have deteriorated through the fault and at the initiative of the outgoing Trump administration.

He also mentioned that “The outgoing administration – the administration of President Trump – has brought both the United States’ relations with Russia and its relations with China into a stalemate. Moreover, that happened solely through the fault and at the initiative of the Americans.”

The Russian envoy was of the opinion that “Russia in its relations with the United States and China in its relations [with the US] did the best they could under the Trump [administration] to prevent a negative scenario.” “We, both Russia and China, have now become the main adversaries for the United States.”

Denisov also commented that China had found the most optimal option in relations with the Americans.” According to the ambassador, China “has just stopped paying attention to the hostile actions of the outgoing Trump administration.

While expressing his views about the new U.S administration he added that, “Of course, we are waiting for the advent of the new administration. Both China and Russia have already expressed their willingness to work with the new administration and their readiness to look for common ground in order to reverse the negative trend in relations that has emerged through the fault of the American administration.”

He also noted that “Both our Chinese partners and we would like to hope that a more sensible approach in relations with our countries will prevail under the new US administration. It remains to be seen whether these hopes will come true. However, one thing is certain – that depends entirely on the Americans.”

The US presidential election was held on November 3.

Later on December 14, the US Electoral College convened and confirmed Biden’s election victory. The Democrat received 306 votes, while current President Donald Trump secured 232 votes.

With 538 electors, a candidate needs to get 270 votes to be elected to the office of President of the United States.

Whereas in November President Donald Trump said that he would leave the White House only if the Electoral College voted for Biden. In the backdrop of this, the procedure which is normally considered a formality drew colossal media spotlight.