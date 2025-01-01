Russian envoy briefs on Ukraine war, Putin’s visit to Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev talked about the ongoing situation concerning Ukraine and the Western involvement with a particular focus on the chances for diplomatic resolutions of the crisis.

He held a press briefing and interacted with diplomatic journalists at the Russian Embassy in Islamabad. He also commented on Russia-Pakistan relations and the prospects of high-level visits.

Root Causes of the Ukraine Conflict

Ambassador Khorev reiterated that the conflict in Ukraine is not merely a regional issue but part of a broader geopolitical confrontation between Russia and the West. He accused Western nations of ignoring Russia’s security concerns, pushing NATO’s expansion eastward, and integrating Ukraine into an anti-Russian bloc.

According to him, the 2014 political changes in Kyiv were orchestrated by the West to install nationalist forces, leading to systematic human rights violations against Russian-speaking communities and the glorification of Nazi war criminals from World War II.

“Ukraine has been turned into a springboard for the fight against Russia and has become a serious threat to our security,” he said, justifying Russia’s decision to launch a “special military operation” on February 24, 2022.

Current Military Situation

Providing an update on military operations, he stated that Russian forces have taken control of 75% of Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions, and 99% of the Luhansk region. He also claimed that 63% of the Kursk region, which Ukraine allegedly invaded in August 2024, has been reclaimed by Russian troops.

He accused the Ukrainian military of committing atrocities against civilians, particularly in Selidovo and Russkoe Porechnoye, where he alleged that 22 civilians were killed, with evidence of torture and rape on 11 women.

“The initiative on the battlefield belongs entirely to the Russian military,” he declared, emphasizing ongoing Russian advances.

Role of the West

Ambassador Khorev criticized the “collective West” for fueling the war through financial and military aid exceeding $350 billion. He pointed to NATO’s new military support mechanisms for Ukraine, including the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) in Germany and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC) in Poland.

He stated that while some Western politicians recognize the futility of further military aid, the Biden administration remains committed to escalating the conflict.

Prospects for Peace and Mediation Efforts

Reiterating Russia’s openness to diplomacy, Ambassador Khorev referred to President Vladimir Putin’s June 2024 peace proposals, which include Ukraine’s withdrawal from newly annexed Russian territories, Kyiv’s non-NATO status, lifting of Western sanctions, and guarantees for Russian-speaking citizens’ rights.

He acknowledged diplomatic efforts from China, Brazil, and several African nations to resolve the crisis, expressing Moscow’s support for initiatives based on international law, rejection of Cold War mentality, and opposition to unilateral sanctions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank the political and military leadership of Pakistan for its consistent position of Pakistan’s neutrality regarding the conflict in Ukraine,” he added.

Russia-Pakistan Relations and Putin’s Visit

In response to a question from a journalist, Ambassador Khorev addressed speculation regarding a potential visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pakistan.

“I want to thank Pakistan’s political and military leadership for maintaining a consistent position of non-intervention in the Ukraine conflict,” he said.

He clarified that President Putin’s visit to Pakistan is not linked to the situation in Ukraine but emphasized that such a visit requires thorough preparation.

“We want any visit by the Russian President to any country to be well-prepared. Before such a visit, there should be tangible progress in bilateral cooperation. When the foundation of cooperation is strong, a visit by the Russian President to Pakistan will also take place,” he stated.

Putin-Trump Meeting Not Happening Soon

Ambassador Khorev also dismissed the possibility of a meeting between President Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump by the end of February, stating that such a high-level discussion requires extensive groundwork.

“A meeting between Trump and Putin requires thorough homework, and that might take time. The end of February is just around the corner, and there is still a lot to be done,” he remarked, ruling out an immediate interaction between the two leaders.

Upcoming Commemorations

Concluding the briefing, Ambassador Khorev announced plans for an upcoming event marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II and the founding of the United Nations, scheduled tentatively for April.

“This year marks two significant anniversaries, and we intend to commemorate our shared victory over Nazism,” he stated.

The briefing underscored Russia’s firm stance on the Ukraine conflict, its military operations, diplomatic outreach, and its evolving relationship with Pakistan and the West.