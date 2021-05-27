Russian envoy meets COAS

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Danila V. Ganich, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation and Afghan Peace Process were discussed. COAS said that Peace in Afghanistan is a common goal.

Both reiterated mutual efforts towards achieving the goal. He also said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and hoped for furthering military to military relations between the two countries. COAS appreciated recent visit of Mr Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister to Pakistan and hoped for further diplomatic engagements at higher level.

The Russian Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both reiterated the commitment to enhance Pak-Russia bilateral relationship.