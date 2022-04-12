Russian factor and US-India partnership

US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin has told his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, that their meeting is taking place at a critical moment in the US-India defense partnership. Austin noted that this partnership is based on a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, grounded in principles such as the rule of law and national sovereignty. According to him, the US-India partnership is facing urgent and mounting challenges to this shared vision including continuous attempts of the People’s Republic of China to challenge and undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors while eroding the security of the Indo-Pacific region. According to him, Beijing is not alone in its efforts to undermine the security of its neighbors, but Russia has also invaded Ukraine and attempted to undermine the international order that is contrary to the shared vision of both the United States and India.

Recently, the United States and India held the fourth round of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC. The top officials of the Biden administration Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin met their Indian counterparts Minister for External Affairs, Subramanyam Jaishankar, and Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh to discuss the wide-ranging bilateral relations under the US-India Strategic Partnership including trade and economic ties, defense and security, space, health, Science and Technology, Counter-Terrorism along with the exchange of views on highly contentious issues like compliance of US Sanctions against Russia, as well as the support of NATO allies on the issue of Ukraine and criticism of Russia at the UN. According to reports, America had been pressing the Modi government to void buying Russian oil and support the US at the United Nations on the issue of Ukraine and threatened New Delhi with the imposition of sanctions under CAATSA law in case of noncooperation.

India, the so-called supporter of the non-aligned movement and close ally of the former Soviet Union agreed to tight her knot with the United States to forge a military alliance against the dominating Chinese threat on its northern borders in the mid-90s. Indian leaders remained hesitant to strike a deal with the US until 2016 due to fears of losing independence in the foreign policy domain. However, Modi’s government decided to deep military bonds with America to counter the Chinese threat, and vowed to keep apart its foreign policy matters from relations with America. The tactful Americans offered unprecedented military cooperation and the latest technology to India but attached invisible strings to influence the Indian regime in the future. Presently, Americans are using all tools including carrots and the threat of stick to motivate Indian leaders that India must refrain from siding with Russia because it is the worst enemy of India like China.

During the recent 2+2 Dialogue, America has informed Indian leaders that it is considering the implementation of the CAATSA law against India on the issue of the S-400 missile purchase. Apparently, Russia has become the most fractious issue between the US and India, while Americans are coaxing New Delhi to choose either side.