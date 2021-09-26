Russian fighters escort a US bomber over the Pacific Ocean

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Three Su-35s fighters escorted the US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber , which was approaching Russia’s borders in the Pacific , the Russian National Defense Control Center said.

According to the report, on Sunday, the radar equipment of the air defense forces on duty of the Eastern Military District detected an air target over the Pacific Ocean, approaching the border of the country’s airspace.

“In order to classify and escort the foreign aircraft, three Su-35s fighters from the air defense forces of the Eastern Military District were taken into the air. , – the message says.

It is added that after the US Air Force aircraft moved away from the border of the airspace of the Russian Federation, the crews of the Russian Su-35s fighters returned to their home airfields.

It is noted that the flight of the Russian fighters was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace.

“Violations of the state border of the Russian Federation, as well as dangerous approaches of aircraft in the air were not allowed,” the message says.