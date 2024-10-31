Russian FM awards head of Afghan Business Center

KABUL (Ariana News): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has awarded Mohammad Nadir Shah Juma Khan, Chairman of the Afghan Business Center Council, the Order of Honor for his significant contributions to fostering friendship between the peoples of Russia and Afghanistan, according to a statement released by Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

“On October 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov met with Mohammad Nadir Shah Juma Khan, Chairman of the Afghan Business Center for Cultural and National Initiative Partnerships,” stated the ministry.

During the ceremony, Lavrov presented him with the Order of Honor in recognition of his outstanding personal efforts in promoting friendship and cooperation between the Russian and Afghan peoples.

This honor was conferred by a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin, published earlier.