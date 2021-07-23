Russian FM calls Taliban representatives “sane people”

MOSCOW (Monitoring Desk): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that statements made by representatives of the Taliban during their talks in Moscow suggest that these are “sane people.”

“Recently, the Taliban leadership was in Moscow, our representative met with them. They very clearly stated that they have no plans to create problems for Afghanistan’s Central Asian neighbors, that they will uncompromisingly continue to fight ISIS and that they are ready to discuss political the structure of the state, because before that they were all accused of wanting to create an Islamic emirate on the basis of Sharia law. The statement I am talking about sends a very important signal – that they are sane people, “Lavrov said, speaking during the webinar” For-eign Policy Russia : Achi-evements, Challenges, Tas-ks and Prospects “, held at the site of” United Russia”.

He also called on the authorities in Kabul to start negotiations with the Taliban as soon as possible, rather than trying to “maintain uncertainty for as long as possible.”

Russia is using every opportunity to “start” a direct dialogue between the Taliban and the Afghan government, said Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.

“We use a variety of formats, a variety of opportunities, to nevertheless establish a direct dialogue with the participation of all political forces of Afghanistan, this is the government and the Taliban, but these are also separate political groups, ethnic groups – Uzbeks, Hazaras, Tajiks. the Central Asian community supports us in this, and it is in this vein that we cooperate with the Americans and the Chinese, within the framework of the so-called “troika”, to which we have invited Pakistan, Iran. Pakistan has already begun interaction, the Iranians s-till think their relations with the United States are influencing their reflections”,- said Lavrov.

He noted that in Moscow “the most effective is the” Moscow format “, which has already met a couple of times and which represents all Central Asian countries, regardless of whether they have a common border with Afghanistan or not, as well as India, China, Pakistan. Iran, USA and RF”.

“He is both personable and, on the other hand, capacious and efficient,” Lavrov added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hopes that no one in Afghanistan will think of testing the CSTO treaty for strength.

“Now there will be consultations in Pakistan. We will strive for what I have just mentioned – that there (in Afghanistan) there is peace. Well, our position with our Central Asian neighbors is that all obligations within the framework of the CSTO remain in force. And, of course, we very firmly hope that no one will think of testing the strength of the Collective Security Treaty and trying to start aggressive actions against any of its members, “Lavrov said during the webinar” Russia’s Foreign Policy: Successes, Challenges, Tasks and Prospects “, held at the site of” United Russia “.

The absence of a political process in Afghanistan creates additional risks, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“What is happening in Afghanistan, or rather what is not happening there, namely the absence of a political process, which was proclaimed by the Americans two years ago as agreed with both the government and the Taliban, and the fact that this agreement is not being fulfilled, of course, creates additional risks, “Lavrov said at the webinar” Russia’s Foreign Policy: Success, Challenges, Tasks and Prospects “held at the United Russia site.

According to some estimates, the Taliban control from 70 to 80 percent of the territory and reach the northern borders of Afghanistan, where, in addition to them, “using this vacuum in the political process, ISIS terrorists and the remnants of al-Qaeda are actively assimilated,” Lavrov said.

The aggressiveness of Western partners in the international arena stems from the realization that the world is moving towards a polycentric structure, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“The aggressiveness (of Western partners in the international arena – ed.) Stems from the realization that the more than 500-year domination of the historical West is coming to an end,” Lavrov said.

Western countries do not like Russia because it did not live up to their expectations, said Lavrov.

This, according to the head of the diplomatic service, manifests itself in various spheres of human activity.

“They do not like it because the illusions that the West had in relation to us after the collapse of the Soviet Union and after the first years of the Russian Federation – in the sense in which it now exists – these illusions were dispelled,” he explained.

Lavrov noted that the country has never closed itself off from anyone, you just need to get used to the fact that “they don’t like us.” He also stressed that Russia has its own history and dignity, as well as the resources to back them up.

“This irritation that Russia” did not live up to expectations “and takes an independent position… especially when the West wants to dictate to everyone else, and not negotiate with everyone else… this, unfortunately, will continue to manifest itself.” added the minister.

He noted that this line of the West is clearly manifested in the documents of summits and meetings of NATO and the European Union.

As the head of the diplomatic service said, everywhere Russia is considered an enemy and a threat against which it is necessary to act as a united front. But at the same time, Moscow will always defend its interests as it understands them, but at the same time leaves the door open for cooperation.

According to him, the world is moving towards a polycentric structure: there has been a sharp leap in the development of China, India and other countries, states with “legitimate interests in increasing their representation in the international arena” have appeared in Africa.

“The process is going in a historically correct direction, because the more such players and the more equilibrium in the world system, the closer we are to the original idea of the founding fathers of the UN,” Lavrov said. The UN Charter states that all issues should be resolved peacefully, collegially and without demonstrating disrespect for the sovereignty of countries, the diplomat explained.

Meanwhile, Press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, answering the question whether the Russian Federation plans to exclude the Taliban from the list of organizations banned in the Russian Federation, said that so far there are no innovations in this matter.

The journalist asked Peskov whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has a position in relation to the Taliban and whether he plans to propose removing the movement from the register of organizations banned in the Russian Federation.

“So far, there are no innovations in this matter. If there are any, we will inform you. In turn, the Taliban movement is a tangible and powerful enough force operating in Afghanistan. Of course, it is important for us that everything that happens in Afghanistan, did not pose a threat to the perimeter of the borders of our partners. First of all, Tajikistan, of course, “Peskov said.