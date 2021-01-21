Russian FM meets Syrian Opp delegation, encourages inter-Syria Dialogue

F.P Report

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday has met with the delegation of the Syrian opposition in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed during a press briefing.

Moreover, spokeswoman Maria gave more details saying that, “Right now, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with the delegation of distinguished members of the Syrian opposition representing the Moscow and the Cairo platforms.”

Zakharova also emphasized upon that “The meeting with the united delegation is aimed to encourage inter-Syrian dialogue in the interest of promoting Syrian political regulation based on Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council and to aid the involvement of all Syrian political forces in the constructive efforts on post-conflict recovery of the country.”

She also added that contacts between the Syrian opposition and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bodganov are planned.

On the other hand, Lavrov also commended the relations and the regular communication between Russia and members of the Syrian opposition.

Additionally, Zakharova mentioned “Right now is a good moment to see how we can promote Syrian regulation and help ensure inclusivity of political process within the Constitutional Committee, and efforts of the international community to help Syrians reach agreements on the future of their country as a whole.”