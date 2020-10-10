Russian FM: “Novichok agent is western brand”

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: After the Navalny’s poisoning case, Russia is facing threat of sanctions by the European countries.

The problem erupted when on 20th August, Alexey Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on after fainting on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk.

Later he fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. Two days later he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had found traces of toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family in Navalny’s blood. Berlin also said these findings had been confirmed by the laboratories in France and Sweden.

On this matter, the Russian Foreign Minister slammed Western countries for indirectly blaming Putin for this act. He said “These toxic substances from the Novichok group were developed in no less than 20 Western countries and they currently have 140 substance options,”

“As for the chemical warfare agent called Nov-ichok in the West, its structure and mass-spectrum were presented for the first time in 1998 in the spectral database of the American Standards Institute,” the statement runs

He said that Novichok is purely Western brand as along with Americans, around 20 Western countries worked with them.

“It was synthesized and is available in those countries in 140 options. We do not have it,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry revealed. .

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ statement on Moscow’s ‘absurd reproaches’ addressed to Germany and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) regarding the situation with blogger Alexey Navalny causes resentment and does not stand up to scrutiny, Russia’s Foreign Ministry also said.

The Russian Foreign Minister labeled these statements as “outrageous”. He demanded, “Legal, technical and organizational assistance both in the bilateral Russian-German format and at the OPCW venue”.

He demanded this for having a comprehensive, unbiased and impartial probe into the matters The Russian Foreign Minister also declared these acts and stunts as “anti-Russian” and said that Russia knows who is behind these provocations.

The ministers stated that, the four unanswered requests for legal assistance sent by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office relate not only to the Navalny ‘personal data’ as was claimed by Mass.

While stating the facts and background of the whole scenario, the Foreign Minister raised multiple question stating that, “It is no less important to clarify quite specific details of this case. These are the circumstances of the emergence and the exportation of a bottle from Russia, on which the traces of a chemical warfare agent were allegedly found, the possibility of questioning female citizen Pevchikh who accompanied Navalny and lives in Great Britain, and other very important applied aspects, including explanations for a message that the Omsk airport received from Germany about a bomb threat at the time when the airliner landed there with Navalny on its board,”

The Russian Foreign Minister said that Germany should honor its commitments under the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters and the protocols to it.

“The German side must give explanations, despite its stubborn reluctance to do so,” he demanded.

On the matter the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also added by saying that “Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany”.

Whilst rubbishing the allegation he said that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.

Adding up, On October 6, the OPCW gave its statement by confirming that biomarkers of the cholinesterase inhibitor found in Navalny’s blood and urine samples have similar structural characteristics as the toxic chemicals added to the Chemical Weapons Convention’s Annex on Chemicals in November 2019.

On the other hand, cholinesterase inhibitor is not listed in the Annex on Chemicals to the Convention.