Russian forces conducted air strikes on Syrian training camps

F.P. Report

DAMASCUS: Syrian opposition groups have been accusing Russia for launching air strikes on training camps in Northwester Syria. News agencies have reported that, Syrian opposition groups spokesperson Youssed Hammoud stated that air strikes on Monday in the northwestern part of Idlib province, the last opposition enclave in Syria, targeted a military training camp for Failaq al Sham, one of the largest Turkey-backed opposition groups in Syria.

The spokesperson of opposition groups divulged that, in these air strikes launched by Russia killed the leaders of the camp. The opposition spokesperson refrained from disclosing the number of causalities.

On the other hand, the accusations took a serious shape when the National Liberation Front, an umbrella group of Ankara-backed opposition also confirmed air strikes by Russian forces. “Russian aircraft and regime forces continuously are violating the Turkish-Russian deal in targeting military positions, villages and towns,” Sayf Raad said.

In addition to this, Naji al Mustafa spokesperson for the Turkish-backed forces stressed that, “The factions of the National Front for Liberation we will respond to these violations.”

He also gave threats to target government and the Russian posts calling the airstrikes a crime conducted by Russia.

Furthermore, earlier this year, Turkey and Russia had brokered a truce in Idlib to cut short a regime offensive that displaced hundreds of thousands. Turkey has been providing uninterrupted support to the Syrian opposition forces in Syria. On the other hand, Russia has negotiated with Ankara to deploy observation teams in the opposition enclave to monitor the truce.

The truce broke in March between two states. Moscow and Ankara stemmed a deadly Russia-backed regime military offensive on the country’s last major opposition stronghold in Idlib that displaced almost a million people from their homes. It should be noted that, several thousand people have been displace because of this 9 year war and till now 380,000 have been killed. Agencies report that, Hayat Tahrir al Sham, linked to Al Qaeda terror group also has a presence in the region.