Russian Foreign Ministry believes nuclear war is impossible

MOSCOW (TASS): Nuclear war is impossible by definition, as it would mean the end of civilization. This was stated on Thursday by Igor Vishnevetsky, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, during a discussion at the Valdai International Club.

“Such a war is impossible. I think many specialists and experts understand what the consequences of a nuclear war could be,” he said.

Vishnevetsky stressed that nuclear war “cannot be by definition.” “This is the end of civilization, it should not be allowed under any circumstances,” the diplomat added.

The countries of the “nuclear five” (Russia, China, the USA, Great Britain and France), despite the contradictions that exist today, share the opinion that nuclear war is impossible, Vishnevetsky said.

“We are five nuclear powers. Some of them have very serious contradictions among themselves. This is now noticeable against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis. Nevertheless, we are making a joint statement [on the inadmissibility of nuclear war]. This is a common understanding, the basis on which the understanding of the situation is based,” – he said.

The question of holding a review conference on the operation of the NPT in New York, due to geopolitical problems, was again up in the air, Vishnevetsky said.

“Now the question of whether or not to hold a conference in New York is up in the air again. We are talking about August. Here, you know, geopolitics intervened. Now the situation is such that it is very difficult to hold any serious events without the Ukrainian story did not intervene and did not leave an imprint on the whole thing,” he said. According to Vishnevetsky, Moscow wants the review conference to be held in a constructive atmosphere, despite the acute situation in the world.

“I can just say that a number of forums where the Russian delegation is present, our representatives are obstructed, foreign delegations leave the hall, they don’t want to listen to us. In this way they express their opinion about what is happening in Ukraine. I really didn’t want such a forum took place in a similar atmosphere,” he added.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that in the current conditions it is difficult to agree on something. “Moreover, there is a desire, a desire to really agree on something and adopt some kind of joint document as a result of the conference. In such a tense atmosphere, it seems to me, this would probably be impossible,” he said.

Earlier, the NPT review conference was postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the omicron strain of coronavirus. At the end of 2021, the Kyodo agency, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the event could take place from August 1 to August 26, 2022.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was signed in 1968.

Vishnevetsky said that the Ukrainian battalions deliberately endangered the Chernobyl nuclear power plant by blowing up facilities that feed it with energy, and spread disinformation about this situation.

“The Ukrainian side announced alleged shelling in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and damage to the electricity supply from the substation there, from which the facilities at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are powered. We have refuted such fakes many times. And this is another launched yet another lie,” he said. the battalions that are stationed there, about a few tens of kilometers away, they took and blew up the power line from the substation that fed the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, that is, they deliberately, purposefully endangered nuclear facilities.

The diplomat drew attention to the incident around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, calling it “an obvious provocation.”

