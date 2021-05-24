Russian Foreign Ministry releases data on Russian, US Weapons under New START Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik): The Russian Foreign Ministry released on Monday information about the total number of strategic offensive weapons under the New START deal owned by Russia and the United States.

According to the ministry, as of 1 March 2021, Russia had 517 intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers, while the US had 651.

In addition, Russia has 1,456 warheads on deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, warheads on deployed submarine-launched ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads on deployed heavy bombers, while the US had 1,357.

A screenshot of a video showing B-52 bomber being prepared for the flight at the military base in North Dakota, US

Russia had 767 deployed and non-deployed launchers of intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, deployed and non-deployed submarine-launched ballistic missile launchers and deployed and non-deployed heavy bombers, while the US had 800.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the US exceeded indicators laid down in the New START deal by 101 units due to launchers and heavy bombers.