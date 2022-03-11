Russian Guard takes control of Ukraine nuclear plants

MOSCOW (TASS): The National Guard takes part in the protection of the Chernobyl and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants in Ukraine. This was reported to TASS in the press service of the department.

“Army General Viktor Zolotov emphasized that the units of the Russian Guard play a special role in ensuring the protection of important infrastructure and transport communications, including nuclear power facilities, including the Chernobyl and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants,” the message says.

The department also noted that the personnel take an active part in military operations, ensure public safety and law enforcement, protect the population from criminal encroachments and looting in settlements liberated from nationalist armed groups.

“Rosgvardeytsy assist citizens in establishing a peaceful life, help with food and medicine, including guarding and escorting convoys with humanitarian supplies,” the ministry said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the appeal of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the goal is the demilitarization and denazification of the country.

