Russian intel chief forecasts worsening of Afghanistan conflict

VITEBSK (Agencies): Ru-ssian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Chief Ser-gey Naryshkin sees the int-ernal conflict in Afghan-istan worsening soon.

“Look at what is happening in Afghanistan now. Regretfully, the situation in that country is degrading. This leads to an exacerbation of the internal conflict, we simply predict that this conflict will be flaring up in the near future,” Naryshkin told journalists following a joint board meeting of the SVR and the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) on Thursday.

He stressed that the conflict in Afghanistan would be worsening “as the failed US operation, named Resolute Support 20 years ago, is ending in such a resolute flight”.

Also, Russia’s and Bel-arus’ intelligence agencies joined forces against “dest-ructive” Western activities in the wake of Minsk’s hi-ghly criticized plane diversion to arrest a dissident, Russian SVR announced.

“In the spirit of traditionally fraternal relations, Russia’s SVR and Belarus’ KGB have agreed to work together to counter Western destructive activities aimed at destabilizing the political and socioeconomic situation in the Union State,” SVR said in a statement.

“Union State” refers to a loose bilateral integration treaty that Russia and Belarus signed in 1999. Moscow has in recent years pushed for deeper integration, facing regular demurrals from Minsk amid public fears of loss of sovereignty.

Naryshkin met Belarus KGB chief Ivan Tertel less than 24 hours after Belarusian government-controlled television published footage of the arrested dissident’s interrogation. In the video released on ONT channel, 26-year-old Roman Protasevich claimed that he had been set up by an unnamed associate with whom he had a personal conflict.

The Naryshkin-Tertel talks in the Belarusian city of Vitebsk near the Russian border focused on cooperation “in the context of agg-ressive U.S. and Western countries’ policies toward Russia and Belarus.”

“The importance of consolidating efforts aimed at strengthening Moscow and Minsk’ potential in countering global challenges and new threats to the security of the Union State was noted at the meeting,” the SVR said.

Russia on Wednesday released the second installment of a $1-billion loan to Belarus as Minsk prepares to be hit by a fresh round of Western sanctions. The European Union, which has agreed to ban Belarus’ state airline from operating in EU airspace, has also pledged to unlock a 3-billion-euro ($3.7 billion) loan and grant package to a “future, democratic Bela-rus” if strongman President Lukashenko leaves power after 26 years at the helm.

Lukashenko visited Russian President Putin last weekend, a show of Mosc-ow’s support amid Western condemnation of the dramatic Ryanair flight diversion.