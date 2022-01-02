Russian introduces new missile system

MOSCOW (Agencies): The rearmament of the Bologovsky missile formation, located in the Tver region, to a mobile ground missile system (PGRK “Yars”) will begin in 2022. This is reported by the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (DIMK of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation).

Currently, the Bologovsky missile formation (7th Guards Red Banner Rezhitskaya missile division) is armed with Topol mobile missile systems.

In 2022, new PGRK “Yars” will begin to arrive, which was developed by the Russian defense industry enterprise in both mobile and stationary, mine-based versions.

DIMK of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation clarifies: “Of the eight strategic missile forces equipped with mobile missile systems, six have already completed rearmament.