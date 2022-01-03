Russian investors willing to extract Afghanistan’s oil, gas

KABUL (Khaama Press): Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said that Russian investors have announced their willingness to extract Afghanistan’s petroleum and gas while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salaam Hanafi.

The Deputy PM has met with Russian investors in Kabul and discussed a number of economic projects including refinement and excavation of gas and petroleum, wrote IEA’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid on his Twitter.

“Deputy PM Abdul Salaam Hanafi accompanied by Afghan traders and investors called on Russian investors in his office and discussed founding a cement factory, separate plants of SNG and LNG beside refinement and extraction of oil and gas in Afghanistan.” Reads a Twitter post of Mujahid.

Mujahid wrote that Hanafi welcomed the willingness of Russian investors for extracting Afghanistan’s gas and oil and assured them of providing a conducive environment for further investment in the country.

It comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has expedited the process of extracting the country’s mines and natural resources and has given several contracts to local investors since they recaptured power.