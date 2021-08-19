Russian, Italian leaders for averting ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (AA): Russia’s president and Italy’s prime minister discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a phone call on Thursday.

Vladimir Putin and Mario Draghi stressed the importance of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe and ensuring the safety of Afghans, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The need for further combating the spread of terrorist ideology and the drug threat emanating from the territory of Afghanistan was noted,” it said.

The two leaders also spoke in favor of consolidating international efforts, including within the framework of the G20, which Italy currently chairs, to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan, the statement added.

They also discussed the development of mutually beneficial ties between the two countries in various fields.