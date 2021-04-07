Russian-made UAV’s might be exported to Armenia

F.P Report

MOSCOW: Federal Service Spokeswoman Valeria Reshetnikova has remarked that the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation does not rule out the possibility of delivering Russian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Armenia, Wednesday.

Mentioning more details on the matter, the spokeswomen underlined “As of today, we are offering a number of unmanned aerial vehicles for exports, in particular, the Orion-E reconnaissance system with a long-duration flight capability. In case of the corresponding requests from the Armenian side, we are ready to consider them in accordance with the established procedure.”

It is important to note that Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg.

State Arms seller Rosoboronexport data reveals that today the drone is offered for exports as an air reconnaissance system, whereas Orion drones in their strike version are arriving for the Russian troops.