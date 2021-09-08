Russian military base in Tajikistan reinforced with new machine guns

MOSCOW (Agencies): Heavy machine guns NSV “Utyos” entered service with the military base of the Russian Federation in Tajikistan, the press service of the Central Military District reports.

“A batch of 12.7-mm heavy machine guns NSV” Utes “entered service with the 201st Russian military base in Tajikistan to enhance its combat capabilities,” the report says.

NSV “Cliff” is designed to destroy manpower, lightly armored targets, fortified firing points and enemy air assets.

The machine gun can be installed on a universal tripod machine and in embrasures, firing structures, and can also be used for firing at ground and air targets at the same time. The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. Located in Dushanbe and Bokhtar.

Earlier, the 201st base in Tajikistan was reinforced with the Kornet anti-tank missile systems. The missiles of this complex hit targets at a distance of 100 meters to 5.5 kilometers.