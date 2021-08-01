Russian military completes construction of BAM second branch

MOSCOW (TASS): The Russian military will complete the construction of the second branch of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) on time. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“The railway troops were the first to enter the construction of the second branch of the Baikal-Amur Mainline with a length of 340 km. This is the most difficult section that exists on the BAM, th-rough swamps and swa-mps. Despite all the complexity, the work will be co-mpleted on time,” the statement says.

It notes that in order to create a comfortable residential infrastructure and accommodate the group involved in the reconstruction, modern block-modular townships have been mounted.

“These are full-fledged autonomous facilities equipped with all the necessary life support systems,” the ministry said.

In April, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation began construction of the second track of the Baikal-Amur railway on the 340 km section from Ulak to Fevralsk.

Ten brigades of railway troops will be involved in the work.

BAM is a railway in Eastern Siberia and the Far East, the second main (along with the Trans-Siberian Railway) railway access of Russia to the Pacific Ocean. Connects Taishet and Sovetskaya Gavan.

The total length is now 4.3 thousand km. Baikal-Amur Mainline and Transsib are operating at the limit of their capacity, modernization is underway. The development program of the Eastern polygon is designed for the period 2013-2024.

Russian President Putin demanded not to postpone the work on the modernization of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and Transsib, and in the event of a shortage of builders, involve military railway workers.

The rear of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which includes the railway troops, marks the 321st anniversary of its foundation on August 1.

The tasks of material and technical support are performed by more than 160 thousand servicemen and more than 145 thousand people. civilian personnel.