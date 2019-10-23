Russian military police arrive in Syria’s Ayn al-Arab

MOSCOW (AA): A column of Russian military police arrived in the Syrian city of Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), located near the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

“In accordance with the agreements reached by the presidents of Russia and Turkey on October 22 in Sochi, today, at 12 o’clock, a column of Russian military police crossed the Euphrates river and moved in the direction of the Syrian-Turkish border,” the ministry said in a statement.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara agreed with Washington on Oct. 17 to pause its operation to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned safe zone.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a “historic” meeting in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi just hours before the pause was set to expire.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which PKK/YPG terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.