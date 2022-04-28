Russian missile boats and ships fire in the Baltic Sea

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): As part of the exercises, a group of Russian missile boats and ships fired in the Baltic Sea, the press service of the Western Military District for the Ba-ltic Fleet reported on Thursday.

“As part of a planned ex-ercise in the Baltic Sea, the crews of the missile boats Chuvashia, Zarechny, small anti-submarine ships Alek-sin and Kabardino-Balkaria worked out the tasks of rep-elling attacks by air attack weapons of a mock enemy and launched artillery strik-es on a sea target “, the me-ssage says.

The crews of the ships repelled enemy attacks from the air and fired at the small sea shield. Illumin-ation artillery shells were used as aerial targets. Combat exercises were performed at various heights and distances using AK-630 shipborne artillery mounts, all targets were hit.

In addition, the sailors of the Baltic Fleet fired from AK-176 gun mounts at a small sea shield imitating a mock enemy ship.

