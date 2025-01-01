Russian missile strike kills 12 in Ukraine leader’s home city

KYIV (AFP): A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city of Kryvyi Rih killed 12 people on Friday, including three children, authorities said.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city’s military administration, said more than 50 people were wounded in the evening attack. “Twelve people were killed in Kryvyi Rih,” regional governor Sergiy Lysak said on Telegram. He added later that this included “three children.”

“The number of wounded is constantly increasing. This information will come later. A car and garages are on fire,” he said. Unverified video on social media taken from a distance showed a plume of smoke rising into the evening sky. Kryvyi Rih, in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, is about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the front line but has regularly been targeted by Russian drones and missiles. A Russian ballistic attack on the city on Wednesday killed at least four people and wounded more than a dozen others.

The strikes come as US President Donald Trump’s administration pushes for a speedy end to the more than three-year war, holding talks with both Russia and Ukraine. Moscow has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire, while Ukraine has accused Russia of dragging out talks with no intention of halting its offensive. Russia has added new conditions for a ceasefire to a litany of existing ones, prompting United States President Donald Trump to threaten new sanctions against Russian oil.

Visiting Russia’s newest nuclear submarine, the Arkhangelsk, on March 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said a temporary administration should be installed in Ukraine to lead the country to elections. Russian officials have been trying to discredit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since negotiations began in February, in an apparent effort to undermine Ukraine’s position. For example, the Kremlin continued to accuse Ukraine of breaking a ceasefire on energy infrastructure, which Moscow proposed on March 18 and Kyiv has not agreed to.

Russian and Ukrainian technical teams have failed to nail down what would be protected under the deal. On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he would give his US counterpart a list of energy facilities struck by Ukraine “so that they can present concrete evidence about what the word of the current Ukrainian authorities is worth, if you can call them authorities at all”. A day later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted Ukraine had not actually agreed to the moratorium. There were many other Russian objections in the ceasefire talks.

Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, told an interviewer on Tuesday that the US-led talks “leave no room for Russia’s core demand” to address “the root causes of this conflict” which officials in Moscow have defined as reversing NATO’s eastward expansion and the treatment of Russian minorities in Ukraine. Russia also objects to peacekeepers enforcing any ceasefire. Russian ambassador at large Rodion Miroshnik told an academic conference in Armenia on Wednesday that Russia saw any European force in Ukraine as “a blatant occupation of Ukraine by Europe”. The European Union has proposed putting a peacekeeping force in place after a peace agreement is signed.

Trump began to show his first signs of impatience with the Russian position on Sunday, telling NBC in a phone call he was “angry and p****d off” with Putin and that he might place a “25 to 50-point tariff on all [Russian] oil” within the next month and sanction companies that buy it. It was unclear what the relevance of such tariffs would be. Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, banned all imports of Russian oil to the US in 2022.

Trump’s impatience came on the day he played golf with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who told him a deadline was necessary to make a ceasefire happen. “April 20 would be a good time for a full ceasefire without any conditions … because a deadline is needed, because it is Easter and because President Donald Trump will have been in office for three months,” Stubb later told reporters. Trump did not adopt Stubb’s suggestion, telling reporters on Monday the deadline was “psychological … If I think they’re tapping us along I will not be happy about it,” he said on board Air Force One.

Asked if he thought Putin was stalling, he said, “I don’t know. I don’t think so. I think he wants to make a deal.” The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) suggested Putin was not likely to reach a quick ceasefire. ODNI’s 2025 Annual Threat Assessment on Thursday said Putin “appears resolved and prepared to pay a very high price to prevail in what he sees as a defining time in Russia’s strategic competition with the United States, world history, and his personal legacy”. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said Russia increased its assaults along the front line even as it negotiated a ceasefire. Combat clashes numbered 4,270 in March compared with 3,274 in February, it said. Russia was also not relaxing its use of glide bombs – some 10,577 have been used in the first three months of the year. All of last year, 40,000 were used, the ministry said.

Russian forces may have seized the village of Novolyubivka near Lyman on Tuesday. Their long-range aerial attacks also continued unabated throughout the week. Russia launched 172 drones against Ukraine on March 29, of which 94 were shot down and 69 disoriented using electronic jamming. Several drones struck high-rise apartment blocks in Dnipro, setting at least a dozen houses alight. Four people were reported killed and 21 injured. Zelenskyy in his evening address said drones hit houses and a hospital in Kharkiv, injuring 55 people, including five children.