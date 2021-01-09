Russian Naval Fleet detachment call at Syrian Port of Tartus

F.P Report

KALININGRAD: On January 9th the Russian Fleet’s press service has confirmed that a Baltic Fleet detachment consisting of Stoikiy corvette, Kola intermediate sea tanker and Yakov Grebelskiy sea tug made a business call at the Syrian port of Tartus.

According to the official press release, “Crews of the Baltic Fleet detachment will conduct scheduled inspections of ships and vessels and replenish fuel, water and food stocks during the business call at Tartus. The rest of crews after the long-term voyage will be organized in the port.”

While providing information regarding the tasks, the sources say that Stoikiy corvette and support vessels will complete a series of practice tasks as part of the standing task force of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean soon.

After that the detachment will proceed with accomplishing tasks in line with the long-distance voyage plan.

It should be noted that on December 16th, 2020 the Baltic Fleet detachment sailed from Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region.

The press statement mentions that “The key task of the long-distance voyage is to ensure naval presence and demonstrate the Russian Navy’s ensign in different areas of the Atlantic, the Mediterranean, and the Indian Ocean.”